Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 11:43PM PST until January 25 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
…SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN THE HIGH DESERT THROUGH 3 AM…
* WHAT…Wrap-around showers are resulting in accumulating snow
down to at least 3,000 feet, and locally lower. Between 1 and 3
inches may accumulate through early morning, with highest
amounts in the foothills.
* WHERE…Locations above 2,500 feet in the High Desert. Highest
accumulations near the foothills around Hesperia and Lucerne
Valley.
* WHEN…Until 3 AM Sunday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow will lead to treacherous
travel conditions in spots, with icy conditions possible as
temperatures fall to freezing and locally below.
A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that
visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow
around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.