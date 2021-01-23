Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 4:47AM PST until January 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Scattered snow showers above 4,000 to 4,500 feet through

Saturday evening. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

above 4,000 feet, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are

expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with

localized amounts up to 12 inches, are possible. For the Winter

Storm Watch on Monday, total accumulations 4 to 8 inches above

3,500 feet, and 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet. Localized

amounts of 12 to 18 inches possible, particularly in the San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet through Saturday evening.

Mountains above 3500 feet Sunday night through Monday evening.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM today. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday

evening.

* IMPACTS…Treacherous travel conditions in the mountains.

Possible damage to trees and powerlines. For Sunday night

through Monday storm, severe travel impacts are expected with

possible road closures of major roadways. Significant

accumulations likely for Cajon Pass/I-15 and I-8 east of Viejas,

with possible impacts to lower-elevation roads including I-10

through San Gorgonio Pass.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times with areas of dense fog resulting in dangerous driving

conditions. Another storm system looks likely to impact the

region during the second half of the week. Although amounts

remain uncertain, there is potential for large snow

accumulations in the mountains, locally exceeding 1 to 2 feet.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.