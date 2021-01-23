Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 4:47AM PST until January 23 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Scattered snow showers above 4,000 to 4,500 feet through
Saturday evening. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches
above 4,000 feet, with localized amounts up to 6 inches, are
expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with
localized amounts up to 12 inches, are possible. For the Winter
Storm Watch on Monday, total accumulations 4 to 8 inches above
3,500 feet, and 6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet. Localized
amounts of 12 to 18 inches possible, particularly in the San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet through Saturday evening.
Mountains above 3500 feet Sunday night through Monday evening.
* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM today. For
the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday
evening.
* IMPACTS…Treacherous travel conditions in the mountains.
Possible damage to trees and powerlines. For Sunday night
through Monday storm, severe travel impacts are expected with
possible road closures of major roadways. Significant
accumulations likely for Cajon Pass/I-15 and I-8 east of Viejas,
with possible impacts to lower-elevation roads including I-10
through San Gorgonio Pass.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibilities at
times with areas of dense fog resulting in dangerous driving
conditions. Another storm system looks likely to impact the
region during the second half of the week. Although amounts
remain uncertain, there is potential for large snow
accumulations in the mountains, locally exceeding 1 to 2 feet.
A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will
cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered
roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant
snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue
to monitor the latest forecasts.