Winter Weather Advisory issued January 23 at 8:17PM PST until January 24 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Scattered snow showers above 4,000 to 4,500 feet through

Sunday morning. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches

overnight above 4,000 feet. For the Winter Storm Watch on

Monday, total accumulations 4 to 8 inches above 3,500 feet, and

6 to 12 inches above 4,500 feet. Localized amounts of 12 to 18

inches possible, particularly in the San Diego County Mountains.

* WHERE…Mountains above 4000 feet through Sunday morning.

Mountains above 3500 feet Sunday night through Monday evening.

* WHEN…For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM Sunday. For

the Winter Storm Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday

evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for reduced visibility at

times with areas of dense fog resulting in dangerous driving

conditions. Another storm system looks likely to impact the

region late in the week.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant

snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue

to monitor the latest forecasts.