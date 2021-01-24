Winter Weather Advisory issued January 24 at 1:25AM PST until January 24 at 3:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

…SNOW ACCUMULATIONS IN THE HIGH DESERT THROUGH 3 AM…

* WHAT…Wrap-around showers are resulting in accumulating snow

down to at least 3,000 feet, and locally lower. Between 1 and 2

additional inches may accumulate through early morning, with

highest amounts in the foothills.

* WHERE…Locations above 2,500 feet in the High Desert. Highest

accumulations near the foothills around Hesperia and Lucerne

Valley.

* WHEN…Until 3 AM Sunday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Accumulating snow will lead to treacherous

travel conditions in spots, with icy conditions possible as

temperatures fall to freezing and locally below.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

