Frost Advisory issued January 25 at 11:32PM PST until January 26 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Coachella Valley.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will be closer to
the lower elevations of the valley floor from south of Palm
Springs to the Salton Sea.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Comments