Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 11:59AM PST until January 26 at 12:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…Through 12 AM PST tonight.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Winds this strong could make driving difficult,

especially for motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers,

and campers. In addition, winds could create areas of blowing

dust or sand, resulting in briefly lowered visibilities. Use

extra caution.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.