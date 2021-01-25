Skip to Content
Weather Alerts
By
Updated
today at 9:49 pm
Published 1:19 pm

Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 1:19PM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and palm fronds could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly diminish into the night
with calmer breezes expected Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

Related Articles

Skip to content