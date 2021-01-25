Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 1:19PM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs and palm fronds could be blown down and a few power
outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly diminish into the night
with calmer breezes expected Tuesday.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.