Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:37AM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.

* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning and San Diego County Valleys.

* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.