Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:37AM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys, San Gorgonio Pass Near
Banning and San Diego County Valleys.
* WHEN…From 6 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.