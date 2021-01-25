Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:38AM PST until January 25 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.
* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winds this strong could make driving difficult, especially for
motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers, and campers. In
addition, winds could create areas of blowing dust or sand,
resulting in briefly lowered visibilities. Use extra caution.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.