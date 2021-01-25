Wind Advisory issued January 25 at 2:38AM PST until January 25 at 9:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts around 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin.

* WHEN…From 8 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Winds this strong could make driving difficult, especially for

motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers, and campers. In

addition, winds could create areas of blowing dust or sand,

resulting in briefly lowered visibilities. Use extra caution.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.