Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 1:07PM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Difficult travel conditions with possible damage to trees
and power lines due to heavy snow. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 3 inches above 4000 feet with 3 to 6
inches (locally higher) above 5000 feet are expected.
* WHERE…Heaviest above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times in snow and fog. Winds may gust over 60 mph
at times. Snow is expected to impact travel at times along many
roadways.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.