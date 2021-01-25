Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 1:07PM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Difficult travel conditions with possible damage to trees

and power lines due to heavy snow. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 3 inches above 4000 feet with 3 to 6

inches (locally higher) above 5000 feet are expected.

* WHERE…Heaviest above 4000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times in snow and fog. Winds may gust over 60 mph

at times. Snow is expected to impact travel at times along many

roadways.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.