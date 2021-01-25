Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 11:35AM PST until January 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

A winter storm will continue to drop through California and

Nevada today, leading to the potential for significant snowfall

over parts of southeast California, southern Nevada and northwest

Arizona through Tuesday morning.

Another storm system that will arrive Wednesday through Friday

will bring a second wave of significant snowfall to the Sierra

Nevada, Owens Valley and White Mountains.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow

accumulations of 2 to 6 inches between 4000 feet and 6000 feet

and 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lincoln County. In California, Eastern

Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Interstate 15 going through Mountain Pass as well as east of

Panaca, NV on State Route 319 and on Highway 93 north of

Caliente.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.