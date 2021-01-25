Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 6:08PM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow showers and strong winds this evening. Driving will
be difficult on snow covered roads. Additional snow
accumulations of 1 to 3 inches through 10 pm.
* WHERE…Heaviest above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility in
snow and fog.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.