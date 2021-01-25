Winter Storm Warning issued January 25 at 6:08PM PST until January 25 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow showers and strong winds this evening.
* WHERE…Heaviest above 4000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow showers tapering off overnight.
A Winter Storm Warning means significant amounts of ice are
occurring This will make travel very hazardous or impossible.
Strong winds are also possible.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.