Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 1:07PM PST until January 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Snow showers may occur at lower elevations, leading to

difficult travel conditions. Tree branches could fall as well.

Additional snow accumulations of up to an inch are expected,

highest in San Diego County.

* WHERE…Above 1500 feet in the Inland Empire and above 2000

feet in the San Diego County valleys.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Tuesday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow will slowly subside from north to

south through this afternoon into tonight.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

