Winter Weather Advisory issued January 25 at 6:08PM PST until January 26 at 6:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

* WHAT…Very cold tonight with lows from 30 to 35, cold enough to

damage sensitive plants and harm pets if left unprotected. Snow

showers in the foothills where 1 to 2 inches is possible

overnight.

* WHERE…Valleys and foothills.

* WHEN…Until 6 AM Tuesday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means that

visibilities will be limited due to strong winds blowing snow

around. Use caution when traveling, especially in open areas.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.