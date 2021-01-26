Frost Advisory issued January 26 at 3:03AM PST until January 26 at 9:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The coldest temperatures will be closer to

the lower elevations of the valley floor from south of Palm

Springs to the Salton Sea.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.