Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 2:06AM PST until January 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
A winter storm will continue to exit the area through this
morning. Wrap around showers could provide an additional few
inches of snowfall over the higher elevations and a dusting up to
a couple of inches over the lower deserts.
Another storm system that will arrive early Wednesday through
Friday which will bring a second wave of significant snowfall to
the Sierra Nevada, Owens Valley and White Mountains.
* WHAT…Moderate snow expected above 4000 feet. Additional snow
accumulations of up to 2 inches between 4000 feet and 5000 feet
and 2 to 4 inches above 5000 feet.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Lincoln County. In California, Eastern
Mojave Desert.
* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible on
Interstate 15 going through Mountain Pass as well as east of
Panaca, NV on State Route 319 and on Highway 93 north of
Caliente.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you
must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your
vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.