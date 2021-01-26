Winter Storm Warning issued January 26 at 2:06AM PST until January 26 at 10:00AM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

A winter storm will continue to exit the area through this

morning. Wrap around showers could provide an additional few

inches of snowfall over the higher elevations and a dusting up to

a couple of inches over the lower deserts.

Another storm system that will arrive early Wednesday through

Friday which will bring a second wave of significant snowfall to

the Sierra Nevada, Owens Valley and White Mountains.

* WHAT…Moderate snow expected above 4000 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 2 inches between 4000 feet and 5000 feet

and 2 to 4 inches above 5000 feet.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Lincoln County. In California, Eastern

Mojave Desert.

* WHEN…Through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult to impossible on

Interstate 15 going through Mountain Pass as well as east of

Panaca, NV on State Route 319 and on Highway 93 north of

Caliente.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions will make travel very hazardous or impossible. If you

must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your

vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.