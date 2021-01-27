Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 12:58PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.
Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 4
to 8 inches above 5000 feet, with 16 to 18 inches on Mount San
Jacinto.
* WHERE…All areas above 5000 feet in the Riverside County
mountains.
* WHEN…6 PM Thursday to 3 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
