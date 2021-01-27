Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 12:58PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to
impossible, including during the morning commute Friday. Damage
to trees and power lines is possible. Total snow accumulations
of 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet, 10 to 15 above 6000 feet,
with localized amounts up to 30 inches above 7000 feet.
* WHERE…All areas above 5000 feet in the San Bernardino County
mountains.
* WHEN…3 PM Thursday to 3 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
Comments