Winter Storm Warning issued January 27 at 9:01PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Damage to trees and power lines is possible. Total

snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet, 10 to 15

above 6000 feet, with localized amounts up to 30 inches above

7000 feet.

* WHERE…All areas above 5000 feet in the San Bernardino County

mountains.

* WHEN…3 PM Thursday to 3 PM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.