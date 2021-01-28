Flood Advisory issued January 28 at 10:16PM PST until January 29 at 1:15AM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a

* Flood Advisory for…

Western Riverside County in southern California…

Western San Bernardino County in southern California…

Eastern Orange County in southwestern California…

Including the Bond and Silverado burn scars

* Until 115 AM PST.

* At 1016 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated a band of heavy rain

moving east across Orange County and into western portions of the

Inland Empire. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin

shortly in the advisory area.

* Expect minor street flooding to occur. Mudflows may occur in and

around the Bond and Silverado burn scars.

Some locations that will experience flooding include…

Anaheim, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley,

Ontario, Corona, Orange, Rialto, Mission Viejo, Chino, Tustin,

Redlands, Yorba Linda, San Clemente, western Lake Elsinore, Laguna

Beach, Dana Point and Newport Beach.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the

dangers of flooding.

The heavy rains will likely trigger mudslides in steep terrain,

especially in and around recent burn scars.