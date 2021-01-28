Flood Advisory issued January 28 at 11:27PM PST until January 29 at 1:15AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
At 1127 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated moderate rain occurring and
this will continue over the next couple of hours with a half an inch
to one inch of additional rainfall expected. Minor flooding is
ongoing in the advisory area. Mudflows have been observed in the
Silverado Canyon area.
Some locations that will experience flooding include…
Anaheim, Riverside, Irvine, San Bernardino, Fontana, Moreno Valley,
Ontario, Corona, Orange, Rialto, Mission Viejo, Chino, Tustin,
Redlands, San Clemente, and areas near the Bond and Silverado burn
scars.
Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.
The heavy rains will trigger mudslides in steep terrain, especially
in and around the burn scar areas.