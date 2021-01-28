Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 12:42PM PST until January 29 at 2:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 45 to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Apple and Lucerne Valleys. Strongest winds will be near
the foothills of the San Bernardino mountains.
* WHEN…Until 2 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
