Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 12:41PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible, including during the evening commute on Friday. Tree

branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10

inches above 5000 feet, with 12 to 18 inches on Mount San

Jacinto.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…6 PM today to 3 PM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.