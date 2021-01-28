Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 12:41PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to
impossible, including during the evening commute on Friday. Tree
branches could fall as well. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 10
inches above 5000 feet, with 12 to 18 inches on Mount San
Jacinto.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…6 PM today to 3 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.