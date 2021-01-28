Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 3:07AM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Plan on difficult travel conditions.
Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet, with
12 to 18 inches on Mount San Jacinto.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…6 PM today to 3 PM Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times. Snow levels will rise to 5500 to 6000 feet
this evening, then fall to around 4500 feet on Friday.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.