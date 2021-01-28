Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 3:07AM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Tree branches could fall as well. Total snow

accumulations of 6 to 10 inches above 5000 feet, 10 to 16 above

6000 feet, with localized amounts up to 30 inches above 7000

feet.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…3 PM today to 3 PM Friday.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in

visibility at times. Snow levels will rise to 5500 to 6000 feet

this evening, then fall to around 4500 feet on Friday.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are expected. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.