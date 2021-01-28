Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:14PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 8

to 14 inches, with localized amounts up to 20 inches, are

expected.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM Friday.

* IMPACTS…Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility

at times. Travel will be very difficult to impossible,

especially during the morning commute Friday. Tree branches

could fall as well.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start high tonight close

to 5500 feet and fall to near 4000 feet later tonight into

Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.