Winter Storm Warning issued January 28 at 9:14PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 8
to 14 inches, with localized amounts up to 20 inches, are
expected.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM Friday.
* IMPACTS…Be prepared for significant reductions in visibility
at times. Travel will be very difficult to impossible,
especially during the morning commute Friday. Tree branches
could fall as well.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Snow levels will start high tonight close
to 5500 feet and fall to near 4000 feet later tonight into
Friday morning.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.
