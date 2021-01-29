Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 12:36PM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Plan on difficult travel
conditions, including during the evening commute. Additional
snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected.
* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.
* WHEN…Until 3 PM today.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Be prepared for significant reductions in
visibility at times.
A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather
conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra
flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an
emergency.
For road condition information in California…enter
8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or
9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.