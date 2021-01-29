Winter Storm Warning issued January 29 at 3:42AM PST until January 29 at 3:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Heavy snow occurring. Travel will be very difficult to

impossible. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 10 inches are

expected.

* WHERE…Mountain areas above 5000 feet.

* WHEN…Until 3 PM today.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Significant reductions in visibility at

times.

A Winter Storm Warning for snow means severe winter weather

conditions are occurring. If you must travel, keep an extra

flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an

emergency.

For road condition information in California…enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.