Wind Advisory issued February 2 at 3:30AM PST until February 3 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California
and southern Nevada.
* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ to 7 PM PST /8 PM MST/
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Winds
this strong could make driving difficult, especially for
motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers, and campers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few
power outages may result. Winds could create areas of blowing
dust or sand, resulting in briefly lowered visibilities. Use
extra caution.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
