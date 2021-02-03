Wind Advisory issued February 3 at 3:41AM PST until February 3 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California

and southern Nevada.

* WHEN…From 10 AM PST /11 AM MST/ this morning to 7 PM PST /8

PM MST/ this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Winds this strong could make driving difficult, especially for

motorcycles, high profile vehicles, trailers, and campers.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Tree limbs could be blown down and a few

power outages may result. Winds could create areas of blowing

dust or sand, resulting in briefly lowered visibilities. Use

extra caution.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.