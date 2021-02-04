Lake Wind Advisory issued February 4 at 1:32AM PST until February 4 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…North winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Lake Mohave and Lake Havasu.
* WHEN…From 8 AM PST /9 AM MST/ this morning to 6 PM PST /7 PM
MST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves up to 2 feet on area
lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.
