A “First Alert Weather Alert Day” Issued for Saturday

This morning gusty winds were problematic in areas of the Valley, tomorrow those winds are expected to more intense and more widespread so the First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert Day to prepare for damaging winds.

A High Wind Watch, likely to become a Warning tomorrow, will be up from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, covering the northern part of the Coachella Valley, including Desert Hot Springs, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms.

Winds this morning reached 41mph in Thousand Palms, and tomorrow's winds are likely to be more intense.

Tomorrow winds are forecasted to be stronger across the region.

The timing will mean the gustiest winds happening in the late afternoon and early evening.

A quick moving storm will pass to the North of the Valley, causing the increased winds.

Saturday will be the gustiest day, with Valentine's Day (Sunday) will be breezy, then calmer conditions return for next week, with highs running near seasonal averages.

