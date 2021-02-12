Flood Advisory issued February 12 at 10:03AM PST until February 12 at 12:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a
* Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for…
San Bernardino County in southern California…
Riverside County in southern California…
* Until noon PST.
* At 1003 AM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. This will likely cause urban and small stream
flooding in the advisory area.
* Some locations that will likely experience flooding include…
Moreno Valley, Redlands, Yucaipa, Hwy 243 Between Banning And
Idyllwild, Colton, Beaumont, Banning, Loma Linda, Grand Terrace and
Calimesa.
Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
