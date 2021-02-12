High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 1:10PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin. Including Yucca Valley, Landers, and
Twentynine Palms.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread blowing dust reducing visibility. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the western
and northern Morongo Basin impacting highway 247 and highway 62.
Be aware of rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust and the
likelihood of strong crosswinds on high profile vehicles. Use
caution if you must drive.
