High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 1:10PM PST until February 13 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West or Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65

mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and Western Mojave

Desert. Including Bishop, Big Pine, Independence, Owens Lake,

Lone Pine, Olancha, Barstow and Daggett.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected along and west

of US-395 in the Owens Valley and mainly south of Big Pine.

Strong winds across the Western Mojave Desert will lead to areas

of blowing dust and low visibility, as well as strong crosswinds

on I-15 and I-40.

Be aware of rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust and the

likelihood of strong crosswinds on high profile vehicles. Use

caution if you must drive.