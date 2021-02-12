High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 1:10PM PST until February 13 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West or Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65
mph expected.
* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and Western Mojave
Desert. Including Bishop, Big Pine, Independence, Owens Lake,
Lone Pine, Olancha, Barstow and Daggett.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected along and west
of US-395 in the Owens Valley and mainly south of Big Pine.
Strong winds across the Western Mojave Desert will lead to areas
of blowing dust and low visibility, as well as strong crosswinds
on I-15 and I-40.
Be aware of rapidly reduced visibility in blowing dust and the
likelihood of strong crosswinds on high profile vehicles. Use
caution if you must drive.
