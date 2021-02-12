High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 1:19PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with local gusts to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Coachella Valley, strongest in northern and western

portions of the valley.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.