High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 1:19PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 60 mph expected.

* WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains, Riverside County

Mountains, San Diego County Mountains, Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near

Banning.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.