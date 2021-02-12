High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 9:18PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph
expected. Strongest near the desert slopes of the mountains
where mountain waves could surface.
* WHERE…Ridges and desert slopes of the San Bernardino County
Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, and San Diego County
Mountains. Along the desert foothill areas of Apple and Lucerne
Valleys, the San Diego County Deserts, and below the San
Gorgonio Pass.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,
especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected on Saturday
evening. Peak gusts over the windiest ridges could reach 80 MPH.
Strong and erratic gusts may create dangerous travel conditions
for high profile vehicles along State Route 111 in the
Coachella Valley, and parts of the Palms to Pines Highway
through the Riverside County Mountains.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.