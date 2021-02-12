High Wind Warning issued February 12 at 9:18PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts of 60 to 70 mph

expected. Strongest near the desert slopes of the mountains

where mountain waves could surface.

* WHERE…Ridges and desert slopes of the San Bernardino County

Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, and San Diego County

Mountains. Along the desert foothill areas of Apple and Lucerne

Valleys, the San Diego County Deserts, and below the San

Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected on Saturday

evening. Peak gusts over the windiest ridges could reach 80 MPH.

Strong and erratic gusts may create dangerous travel conditions

for high profile vehicles along State Route 111 in the

Coachella Valley, and parts of the Palms to Pines Highway

through the Riverside County Mountains.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.