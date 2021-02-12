Wind Advisory issued February 12 at 1:10PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,

Eastern Mojave Desert and Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong west winds will impact I-40 and I-15

and may and result in blowing dust and low visibility.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.