Blowing Dust Advisory issued February 13 at 3:06PM MST until February 13 at 10:00PM MST by NWS Phoenix AZ
* WHAT…Visibility as low as one quarter mile to one mile in
blowing dust.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Parker Valley and Central La Paz County.
In California, Palo Verde Valley.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM MST /9 PM PST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced
visibility.
Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter
blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it
approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your
vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your
foot off the brake pedal.
Remember, pull aside, stay alive.
Comments