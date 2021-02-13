High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 12:05PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph

expected.

* WHERE…Morongo Basin. Including Yucca Valley, Landers, and

Twentynine Palms.

* WHEN…Until 10 pm PST today.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread blowing dust reducing visibility. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the

western and northern Morongo Basin impacting highway 247 and

highway 62.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.