High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 12:59PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 70 mph.
Isolated gusts to 75 mph for remote wind-prone sites.
* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,
Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside
County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San
Diego County Mountains.
* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.
Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially
for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lead to
sudden and severe restrictions in visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…The most dangerous conditions for high
profile vehicles are expected along I-10 near Whitewater,
Highway 62 between I-10 and Yucca Valley, Highway 247 east of
Lucerne Valley, and I-8 east of Pine Valley.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.