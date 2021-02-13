High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 3:03AM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 70 mph expected.

Strongest winds near the desert slopes of the mountains and on

the desert side of the San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHERE…Ridges and desert slopes of the San Bernardino County

Mountains, Riverside County Mountains, and San Diego County

Mountains. Along the desert foothill areas of Apple and

Lucerne Valleys, the San Diego County Deserts, and below the

San Gorgonio Pass.

* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially

for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust could lead to

sudden and severe restrictions in visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected on Saturday

evening. Strong and erratic gusts may create dangerous travel

conditions for high profile vehicles along State Route 111 in

the Coachella Valley, and parts of the Palms to Pines Highway

through the Riverside County Mountains.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.