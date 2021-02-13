High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 6:27PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS San Diego CA

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph.

* WHERE…San Diego County Deserts, Apple and Lucerne Valleys,

Coachella Valley, San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, Riverside

County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains and San

Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines.

Power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult,

especially for high profile vehicles. Areas of blowing dust

could lead to sudden and severe restrictions in visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Winds will slowly subside later this

evening.

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around

trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of

your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if

you must drive.