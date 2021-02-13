High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 8:16AM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE…Morongo Basin. Including Yucca Valley, Landers, and
Twentynine Palms.
* WHEN…From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread blowing dust reducing visibility. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected in the
western and northern Morongo Basin impacting highway 247 and
highway 62.
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.