High Wind Warning issued February 13 at 8:16AM PST until February 13 at 7:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…West or Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to

65 mph expected.

* WHERE…Eastern Sierra Slopes, Owens Valley and Western Mojave

Desert. Including Bishop, Big Pine, Independence, Owens Lake,

Lone Pine, Olancha, Barstow and Daggett.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.

Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be

difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strongest winds are expected along and

west of US-395 in the Owens Valley and mainly south of Big

Pine. Strong winds across the Western Mojave Desert will lead

to areas of blowing dust and low visibility, as well as strong

crosswinds on I-15 and I-40.

People should avoid being around trees and branches. If possible,

remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and

avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.