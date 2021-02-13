Lake Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 9:43PM PST until February 14 at 6:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave. In
California, San Bernardino County-Upper Colorado River Valley.
* WHEN…From 4 AM PST /5 AM MST/ to 6 PM PST /7 PM MST/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS…Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.
Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.