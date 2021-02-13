Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 12:05PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV
* WHAT…West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph
expected.
* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,
Eastern Mojave Desert and Cadiz Basin.
* WHEN…Until 10 pm PST today.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Strong west winds will impact I-40 and I-
15 and may and result in blowing dust and low visibility.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.