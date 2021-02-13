Skip to Content
February 14, 2021 2:52 am
Published 6:44 pm

Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 6:44PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,
Eastern Mojave Desert and Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

National Weather Service

