Wind Advisory issued February 13 at 6:44PM PST until February 13 at 10:00PM PST by NWS Las Vegas NV

Weather Alerts

* WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE…In Nevada, Southern Clark County. In California,

Eastern Mojave Desert and Cadiz Basin.

* WHEN…Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.